Published 16:23 IST, August 7th 2024
Bianca Andreescu beaten by Lesia Tsurenko in Toronto in first hard-court match of the season
Bianca Andreescu's strong start turned into an early exit to her first hard-court tournament of the year, as the Canadian was beaten 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday night at the National Bank Open.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates a point against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the National Bank Open in Toronto | Image: AP
