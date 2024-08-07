sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bianca Andreescu beaten by Lesia Tsurenko in Toronto in first hard-court match of the season

Published 16:23 IST, August 7th 2024

Bianca Andreescu's strong start turned into an early exit to her first hard-court tournament of the year, as the Canadian was beaten 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday night at the National Bank Open.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bianca Andreescu
Bianca Andreescu of Canada celebrates a point against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the National Bank Open in Toronto | Image: AP
16:23 IST, August 7th 2024