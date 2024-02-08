Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:18 IST
Boris Becker splits with Holger Rune after spending less than five months as coach
After guiding the Danish tennis player for less than five months, Boris Becker and Holger Rune have called it quits. Due to other obligations, Becker stated in a post on X on Tuesday that he didn't have enough time to work with Rune.
“We started this partnership with the initial goal to reach the ATP Finals end of last year but moving forward I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can. Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now,” Becker wrote.
Becker and Rune started working together in October, initially until the end of 2023. Becker said in November they would work together in 2024 as well.
The 20-year-old Rune, who is ranked No. 7, was eliminated in the second round at the Australian Open last month.
There was no immediate reaction from Rune following Becker's announcement.
