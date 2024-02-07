Sumit Nagal celebrates after defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in their first round match at the Australian Open | Image: AP

Sumit Nagal recently made waves at the Australian Open after he defeated the world number 31-seeded tennis player. Nagal successfully defeated Alexader Bublik in the first round but was defeated by JC Shang in the second round. Now that he is in India, Nagal is taking part in the ATP's Chennai Challenger Open. Ahead of the competition, an Indian tennis legend has opened up on the rising star's entry in the top 100.

3 Things you need to know

Sumit Nagal reached the second round in the Australian Open

Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik in the first round at the AO24

The Tennis star is now in Chennai for ATP's Chennai Challenger Open

Anand Amritraj opens up on Sumit Nagal's chances to reach the top 100

Indian tennis legend Anand Amritraj believes that rising youngster Sumit Nagal's development and ascent into the top 100 will depend on his pace and conditioning. In addition to anticipating Nagal to be a regular fixture at the Grand Slams, Anand tipped the 121-ranked player to rise to the top 100 in the next six months in the ATP singles rankings.

"Sumit Nagal's progress depends on his fitness and quickness because he cannot overpower too many people. He has to outlast them and construct the points," Anand told PTI on the sidelines of a Davis Cup celebration event at the Madras Cricket Club on Monday.

"He is very close to making it to the top 100 in the next six months, which will earn him regular chances into the Grand Slams," The Indian Tennis legend added.

Speaking about Nagal's game, Anand praised his groundstrokes, forehand and backhand skills but advised him to work on his serve.

"He was a reserve in my Davis Cup team as the captain in 2018. A very nice boy with a very good ground stroke, much like Somdev (Devvarman).

"He doesn't have a huge serve, but he is very quick and is solid off both forehand and backhand, which makes him a smaller version of Somdev. We need to wait and see how far he can get with that game type.

"I will keep a close eye on him on how much he is improving. His serve needs to get bigger, and he needs one finishing shot - the forehand probably," he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)