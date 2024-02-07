English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

'Cannot overpower too many people': Indian tennis icon highlights on Sumit Nagal's in-game progress

Indian tennis legend Anand Amritraj has highlighted on Sumit Nagal's in-game progress ahead of the ATP's Chennai Challenger Open.

Republic Sports Desk
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal celebrates after defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in their first round match at the Australian Open | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sumit Nagal recently made waves at the Australian Open after he defeated the world number 31-seeded tennis player. Nagal successfully defeated Alexader Bublik in the first round but was defeated by JC Shang in the second round. Now that he is in India, Nagal is taking part in the ATP's Chennai Challenger Open. Ahead of the competition, an Indian tennis legend has opened up on the rising star's entry in the top 100.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Sumit Nagal reached the second round in the Australian Open
  • Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik in the first round at the AO24
  • The Tennis star is now in Chennai for ATP's Chennai Challenger Open

Also Read: Sahaja Yamalapalli stuns top seed Kayla Day in the first round of Mumbai Open

Advertisement

Anand Amritraj opens up on Sumit Nagal's chances to reach the top 100

Indian tennis legend Anand Amritraj believes that rising youngster Sumit Nagal's development and ascent into the top 100 will depend on his pace and conditioning. In addition to anticipating Nagal to be a regular fixture at the Grand Slams, Anand tipped the 121-ranked player to rise to the top 100 in the next six months in the ATP singles rankings.

Advertisement

"Sumit Nagal's progress depends on his fitness and quickness because he cannot overpower too many people. He has to outlast them and construct the points," Anand told PTI on the sidelines of a Davis Cup celebration event at the Madras Cricket Club on Monday.

"He is very close to making it to the top 100 in the next six months, which will earn him regular chances into the Grand Slams," The Indian Tennis legend added.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'I wanted to wear dresses like Sharapova. That’s the reason I started playing': Indian tennis player

Speaking about Nagal's game, Anand praised his groundstrokes, forehand and backhand skills but advised him to work on his serve.

Advertisement

"He was a reserve in my Davis Cup team as the captain in 2018. A very nice boy with a very good ground stroke, much like Somdev (Devvarman).

"He doesn't have a huge serve, but he is very quick and is solid off both forehand and backhand, which makes him a smaller version of Somdev. We need to wait and see how far he can get with that game type.

Advertisement

"I will keep a close eye on him on how much he is improving. His serve needs to get bigger, and he needs one finishing shot - the forehand probably," he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement