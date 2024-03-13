×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals at Indian Wells, beating Fabian Marozsan

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz avenged a previous loss to Fabian Marozsan, winning 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Fabian Marozsan at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz avenged a previous loss to Fabian Marozsan, winning 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open as the top remaining seed in the men’s draw.

A day after “lucky loser” Luca Nardi stunned No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells, Alcaraz advanced easily over the Hungarian who ousted him from the Italian Open in May. Marozsan was a qualifier and the No. 135 player in the world when he upset Alcaraz — then on the verge of taking the top spot in the rankings — 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the third round in Rome.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I was nervous before the match. I’m not going to lie,” Alcaraz said. “Playing against someone that beat you. ... Today I knew what I had to do.”

Alcaraz, the defending champion at Indian Wells, dropped the first set in his opening match this year but has lost just 12 games in the other six sets.

Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas wasn’t so lucky, losing to Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-4.

On the women's side, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-1, and Anastasia Potapova defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

20 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo