It's no secret that Carlos Alcaraz went through a slump. Since the beginning of the year, Alcaraz did not last in competitions. But the Spaniard has seemingly bounced back into playoff conditions at the Indian Wells ATP Masters. The World number 2 Alcaraz defeated Canadian Tennis star Felix Auger Aliassime to advance into the Round of 16 match-up at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. As Carlos advances into the competition and continues his Indian Wells title defense, he delivers a brutally honest confession over a Hungarian Tennis star.

Carlos Alcaraz will aim for revenge at Indian Wells for his loss in last year's Rome Masters

Carlos Alcaraz, the Wimbledon Champion, opened up on his latest streak of losses and how he had to re-discover his form ahead of the Indian Wells ATP Open. Alcaraz was handed a heavy defeat at the Argentina Open at the hands of Nicolas Jarry, and he had to walk over from his match at the Rio Open. But Alcaraz is looking forward to his Round of 16 match at Indian Wells, where he will face Fabian Marozsan, who defeated the Spaniard last year.

“After that loss, I felt really, really bad. After that match, I really wanted to rematch that match against him.

“I mean, he’s playing great tennis. He has been beating big guys this probably past months. Yeah, I’m really looking forward to playing against him again,” Alcaraz confessed as quoted by Tennis365.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during an Argentina Open ATP quarterfinal tennis match against Andrea Vavassori in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Image: AP

When Marozsan defeated Alcaraz at the Rome Masters the previous year, it was clear that he was eager to exact some savory vengeance on the Hungarian. Marozsan and any other opponents who come in his path may be in for a rough ride as the Spaniard is reaching the breaking point in his defense of the Indian Wells crown.

In addition, Carlos Alcaraz said that following his performance in Buenos Aires, he battled through practice every day and his confidence somewhat declined. But he described his Indian Wells match as excellent from the first to the very last ball. It greatly boosted my self-esteem and improved my tennis.