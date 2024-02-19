English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 06:31 IST

Carlos Alcaraz handed major upset in Argentina Open semifinal, World No. 2 loses to Nicolás Jarry

No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolás Jarry of Chile 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Saturday. Jarry, after the biggest win of his career, will face home crowd favorite Facundo Díaz Acosta in the final on Sunday. It will be their first tour-level meeting.

Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz reacts after missing a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolás Jarry of Chile 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Saturday.

Jarry, after the biggest win of his career, will face home crowd favorite Facundo Díaz Acosta in the final on Sunday. It will be their first tour-level meeting.

Advertisement

Alcaraz was the defending champion but hasn't looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he was a year ago.

While he hasn't played in a final since August nor won a title since Wimbledon, this was only Alcaraz's fourth loss on clay in 31 matches since the start of 2023. This was also only his third loss in 49 matches in the same period against players ranked outside the top 20. Jarry was ranked No. 21, and lost both previous matchups with Alcaraz.

Advertisement

Jarry will play for his fourth ATP singles title, all on clay.

Díaz Acosta, entered as a wild card at a career-high ranking of 87, defeated Argentine compatriot Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in his first tour semifinal.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 06:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

10 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

13 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

13 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

13 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

13 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

14 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleries2 hours ago

  2. Divya Agarwal Kick-starts Her Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Galleries2 hours ago

  3. Oppenheimer Wins Big At BAFTA, Takes Home 7 Awards

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  4. Rob's Meeting With Wife Made Him Change When Harry Met Sally Ending

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  5. BAFTA Awards 2024: 20 Days in Mariupol Wins Best Documentary Title

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo