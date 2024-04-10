×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters with right forearm injury

Due to a forearm injury, Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time Grand Slam champion, has withdrew from the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters competition.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is unable to reach a shot by Grigor Dimitrov during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters tournament because of a muscle injury to his right forearm.

The Wimbledon champion had been doing low-key training with strapping to his arm and announced on Tuesday that he is unable to play.

“I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play,” Alcaraz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I was really looking forward to playing. ... See you next year.”

The 20-year-old Spaniard was scheduled to play Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the second round in only his second appearance at the tournament, after also pulling out last year with injury.

He reached the French Open semifinals last year, losing to Novak Djokovic, before beating him in the Wimbledon final.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

