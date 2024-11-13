Published 21:35 IST, November 13th 2024
Alcaraz Uses His Drop Shot To Overcome Physical Issues, Moves Back Into Contention At ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz had his drop shot working and overcame physical issues to claim a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
21:35 IST, November 13th 2024