Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:53 IST
Sumit Nagal enters semis, Mukund Sasikumar crashes out at Chennai Open
Top-seeded Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal advanced to the semi-final of the Chennai Open on Friday, defeating Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-3. In his semi-final on Saturday, the second-seeded Nagal will take on the third-seeded Czech, Dalibor Svrcina.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal defeated unseeded Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-3 to advance into the semi-final of the Chennai Open here on Friday.
The second-seeded Nagal will face third seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech in his semi-final on Saturday.
Advertisement
Nagal earlier beat SD Prajwal Dev and Giovanni Fonio of Italy en route to the last-eight.
Svrcina overcame India's Mukund Sasikumar 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4.
Advertisement
In the other quarterfinal, Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan beat Enrico Dalla Valle of Italy 7-5 6-2 and will be up against the winner of Luca Nardi and Stefano Napolitano.
It was India's day to shine in the doubles as the pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted the second-seeded Japanese duo of Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi 6-3 6-2.
Advertisement
It will be an all-Indian final in the doubles with the other pair being the fourth-seed Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha.
The duo who fought off the German challenge of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 6-3 4-6 10-7.
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:53 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?Economy News38 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.