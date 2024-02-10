Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Sumit Nagal enters semis, Mukund Sasikumar crashes out at Chennai Open

Top-seeded Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal advanced to the semi-final of the Chennai Open on Friday, defeating Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-3. In his semi-final on Saturday, the second-seeded Nagal will take on the third-seeded Czech, Dalibor Svrcina.

Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal out of Australian Open
Sumit Nagal out of Australian Open | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal defeated unseeded Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-3 to advance into the semi-final of the Chennai Open here on Friday.

The second-seeded Nagal will face third seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech in his semi-final on Saturday.

Nagal earlier beat SD Prajwal Dev and Giovanni Fonio of Italy en route to the last-eight.

Svrcina overcame India's Mukund Sasikumar 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4.

In the other quarterfinal, Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan beat Enrico Dalla Valle of Italy 7-5 6-2 and will be up against the winner of Luca Nardi and Stefano Napolitano.

It was India's day to shine in the doubles as the pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted the second-seeded Japanese duo of Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi 6-3 6-2.

It will be an all-Indian final in the doubles with the other pair being the fourth-seed Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha.

The duo who fought off the German challenge of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 6-3 4-6 10-7.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

