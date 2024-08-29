Published 12:03 IST, August 29th 2024
Coco Gauff's serving struggles at the US Open give way to stronger play in a second-round win
Coco Gauff overcame some uneven serving early in the second round of the U.S. Open before stretching her winning streak to nine matches at the site of her first Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over 99th-ranked Tatjana Maria.
Coco Gauff reacts against Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during a second-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York | Image: AP
