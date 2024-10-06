Published 19:20 IST, October 6th 2024
Coco Gauff wins China Open final in straight sets, Jannik Sinner rallies to advance in Shanghai
Coco Gauff won her second title this season at the China Open on Sunday with a lopsided 6-1, 6-3 victory over Karolina Muchova in the final.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during her women's singles final match against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing | Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:20 IST, October 6th 2024