Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Daniil Medvedev begins Dubai title defense with win in first match since losing AO final

In his first match since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final, Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 to begin his title defence

Associated Press Television News
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev serves to Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Daniil Medvedev opened his title defense at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday by beating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 in his first match since losing the Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner.

The top-seeded Medvedev had withdrawn from tournaments in Doha and Rotterdam because of fatigue and a right foot problem following his loss to Sinner at Melbourne Park.

Trailing 5-3 in the second set, Medvedev won four straight games to clinch the win and move on to face either Lorenzo Sonego or Sumit Nagal.

Among other first-round matches Tuesday, fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov beat Luca Van Assche 6-2, 6-3; fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert outlasted Gael Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; and eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

