Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:08 IST
Daniil Medvedev begins Dubai title defense with win in first match since losing AO final
In his first match since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final, Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 to begin his title defence
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Daniil Medvedev opened his title defense at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday by beating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 in his first match since losing the Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner.
The top-seeded Medvedev had withdrawn from tournaments in Doha and Rotterdam because of fatigue and a right foot problem following his loss to Sinner at Melbourne Park.
Advertisement
Trailing 5-3 in the second set, Medvedev won four straight games to clinch the win and move on to face either Lorenzo Sonego or Sumit Nagal.
Among other first-round matches Tuesday, fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov beat Luca Van Assche 6-2, 6-3; fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert outlasted Gael Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; and eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:08 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Grade A developers spark 40% sales riseBusiness News12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.