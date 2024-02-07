Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 Final highlights: Sinner scripts history

In the Australian Open 2024 final, Italy's Jannik Sinner faces off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena at 2:00 pm. With both players demonstrating exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament, this final promises to showcase a thrilling display of top-tier tennis talent.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Daniil Medvedev in action during US Open
Daniil Medvedev in action during US Open | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
6: 04 IST, January 28th 2024

Jannik Sinner scripts history, wins the Australian Open 2024. The Italian came back from two sets down to win the match with the score of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

6: 00 IST, January 28th 2024

Jannik Sinner is serving for the championship.

5: 31 IST, January 28th 2024

It is all even at the Rod Laver Arena. Jannik Sinner wins the 4th set to take the match into the final set.

4: 49 IST, January 28th 2024

As per current score, Sinner is 2-1 up in the 4th set. Medvedev is serving to get to 2-2.

4: 47 IST, January 28th 2024

Jannik Sinner is alive in the match. Wins the 3rd set 6-4. On to the fourth.

4: 23 IST, January 28th 2024

It is 5-4 to Sinner in the 3rd set. No break of serve has taken place till now in the third set.

3: 49 IST, January 28th 2024

Daniil Medvedev has won the second set 6-3. He has a two set lead, and needs only one set to claim the championship.

3: 25 IST, January 28th 2024

Daniil Medvedev is 4-1 up in the second set.

2: 54 IST, January 28th 2024

Medvedev wins the first set 6-3.

2: 54 IST, January 28th 2024

The current match status at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive is J. Sinner 3, D. Medvedev 4. The Russian dominates.

2: 40 IST, January 28th 2024

The current match status at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive is J. Sinner 2, D. Medvedev 3.

2: 31 IST, January 28th 2024

The current match status at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive is Italy - J. Sinner 1, D. Medvedev 2.

2: 26 IST, January 28th 2024

The match so far at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive: Italy - J. Sinner 1, D. Medvedev 1. 

2: 11 IST, January 28th 2024

The match starts soon.

1: 40 IST, January 28th 2024

Jannik Sinner:

  • Ranking: 4
  • Age: 22
  • Previous Matches: 6
  • Total Games Played: 177
  • Total Sets Played: 19
  • Time on Court: 14h:44
  • Last Match Duration: 3h:22
  • Win-Loss Stats: WWW (2024), W (2023), W (2022)
1: 40 IST, January 28th 2024

Daniil Medvedev:

  • Ranking: 3
  • Age: 27
  • Previous Matches: 6
  • Total Games Played: 259
  • Total Sets Played: 27
  • Time on Court: 20h:33
  • Last Match Duration: 4h:18
  • Win-Loss Stats: WWWW (2024), WWWW (2023), WWW (2022)
1: 37 IST, January 28th 2024

Match to start at 2:00 PM.

