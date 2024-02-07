Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:05 IST
Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open 2024 Final highlights: Sinner scripts history
In the Australian Open 2024 final, Italy's Jannik Sinner faces off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena at 2:00 pm. With both players demonstrating exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament, this final promises to showcase a thrilling display of top-tier tennis talent.
- Sports
- 2 min read
6: 04 IST, January 28th 2024
Jannik Sinner scripts history, wins the Australian Open 2024. The Italian came back from two sets down to win the match with the score of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
6: 00 IST, January 28th 2024
Jannik Sinner is serving for the championship.
5: 31 IST, January 28th 2024
It is all even at the Rod Laver Arena. Jannik Sinner wins the 4th set to take the match into the final set.
4: 49 IST, January 28th 2024
As per current score, Sinner is 2-1 up in the 4th set. Medvedev is serving to get to 2-2.
4: 47 IST, January 28th 2024
Jannik Sinner is alive in the match. Wins the 3rd set 6-4. On to the fourth.
4: 23 IST, January 28th 2024
It is 5-4 to Sinner in the 3rd set. No break of serve has taken place till now in the third set.
3: 49 IST, January 28th 2024
Daniil Medvedev has won the second set 6-3. He has a two set lead, and needs only one set to claim the championship.
3: 25 IST, January 28th 2024
Daniil Medvedev is 4-1 up in the second set.
2: 54 IST, January 28th 2024
Medvedev wins the first set 6-3.
2: 54 IST, January 28th 2024
The current match status at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive is J. Sinner 3, D. Medvedev 4. The Russian dominates.
2: 40 IST, January 28th 2024
The current match status at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive is J. Sinner 2, D. Medvedev 3.
2: 31 IST, January 28th 2024
The current match status at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive is Italy - J. Sinner 1, D. Medvedev 2.
2: 26 IST, January 28th 2024
The match so far at Final·Rod Laver ArenaLive: Italy - J. Sinner 1, D. Medvedev 1.
2: 11 IST, January 28th 2024
The match starts soon.
1: 40 IST, January 28th 2024
Jannik Sinner:
- Ranking: 4
- Age: 22
- Previous Matches: 6
- Total Games Played: 177
- Total Sets Played: 19
- Time on Court: 14h:44
- Last Match Duration: 3h:22
- Win-Loss Stats: WWW (2024), W (2023), W (2022)
1: 40 IST, January 28th 2024
Daniil Medvedev:
- Ranking: 3
- Age: 27
- Previous Matches: 6
- Total Games Played: 259
- Total Sets Played: 27
- Time on Court: 20h:33
- Last Match Duration: 4h:18
- Win-Loss Stats: WWWW (2024), WWWW (2023), WWW (2022)
1: 37 IST, January 28th 2024
Match to start at 2:00 PM.
