sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |

Published 12:14 IST, September 12th 2024

Davis Cup: US, Spain, Italy and Britain win their opening group matches

Less than two weeks after his second-round exit at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz was staring at another upset when a set down in his opening group-stage match for Spain in the Davis Cup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dan Evans and Neal Skupski
Dan Evans and Neal Skupski celebrate a point during the Davis Cup group stage finals match against Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Otto Virtanen at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

12:14 IST, September 12th 2024