Published 12:14 IST, September 12th 2024
Davis Cup: US, Spain, Italy and Britain win their opening group matches
Less than two weeks after his second-round exit at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz was staring at another upset when a set down in his opening group-stage match for Spain in the Davis Cup.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dan Evans and Neal Skupski celebrate a point during the Davis Cup group stage finals match against Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Otto Virtanen at the AO Arena, in Manchester, England | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
12:14 IST, September 12th 2024