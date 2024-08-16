Published 09:30 IST, August 16th 2024

Defending champion Coco Gauff falls to Putintseva in first match at Cincinnati Open

Defending champion Coco Gauff lost Thursday in her opening match at the Cincinnati Open, falling to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Gauff, then 19, became the youngest Cincinnati champion last year on her way to winning the U.S. Open a few weeks later.