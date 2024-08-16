Published 09:30 IST, August 16th 2024
Defending champion Coco Gauff falls to Putintseva in first match at Cincinnati Open
Defending champion Coco Gauff lost Thursday in her opening match at the Cincinnati Open, falling to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Gauff, then 19, became the youngest Cincinnati champion last year on her way to winning the U.S. Open a few weeks later.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff leaves Centre Court following her fourth round loss to compatriot Emma Navarro at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:30 IST, August 16th 2024