Published 00:24 IST, August 23rd 2024
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the US Open draw and could only meet in the final
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz wound up on opposite sides of the U.S. Open bracket in Thursday's draw, meaning they could meet in another big final after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2024 final. | Image: Wimbledon/X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:24 IST, August 23rd 2024