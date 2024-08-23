sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis /
  • Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the US Open draw and could only meet in the final

Published 00:24 IST, August 23rd 2024

Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the US Open draw and could only meet in the final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz wound up on opposite sides of the U.S. Open bracket in Thursday's draw, meaning they could meet in another big final after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2024 final.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2024 final. | Image: Wimbledon/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:24 IST, August 23rd 2024