Published 10:16 IST, July 8th 2024

Coco Gauff can’t get a new game plan at Wimbledon and loses to Emma Navarro

Coco Gauff lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon to Emma Navarro. Navarro won 6-4, 6-3. The second-seeded Gauff has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.