sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:16 IST, July 8th 2024

Coco Gauff can’t get a new game plan at Wimbledon and loses to Emma Navarro

Coco Gauff lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon to Emma Navarro. Navarro won 6-4, 6-3. The second-seeded Gauff has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff leaves Centre Court following her fourth round loss to compatriot Emma Navarro at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:16 IST, July 8th 2024