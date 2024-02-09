English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Former World No 25 Vasek Pospisil enters Bengaluru Open as wild card

The 2014 Wimbledon Champion in doubles and 2015 Wimbledon quarterfinalist in singles, Pospisil was ranked as high as 25 in singles in 2014.

Republic Sports Desk
Former World No 25 Vasek Pospisil practicing at KSLTA stadium
Former World No 25 Vasek Pospisil practicing at KSLTA stadium | Image:Bengaluru Open
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru Open on Friday announced the wild card entry for former top-30 Canadian tennis star Vasek Pospisil in the singles main draw.    

The 2014 Wimbledon Champion in doubles and 2015 Wimbledon quarterfinalist in singles, Pospisil was ranked as high as 25 in singles in 2014 and fourth in the ATP doubles chart the following year.  He also has a victory over the then World number one, Andy Murray in 2017.    

Advertisement

In 2020, the Canadian Davis Cupper was awarded Comeback player of the Year when he made the US Open fourth round and also reached the final of Sofia Open the same year.

The 33-year-old has competed on Indian soil three times when the country hosted an ATP 250 tournament.      

Advertisement

“I’m really excited to be in India again, and I’m very grateful to the event organisers for giving me the opportunity. I love the energy of this country and the people here so I’m hoping to have a great week," said Pospisil, who is making a comeback and is now ranked 816.    

Pospisil has had to contend with a few injuries in his career that pegged him back. He had to battle a back injury in 2019 for which he had to undergo surgery, and then faced an elbow issue in 2022 but is determined to bounce back.

Advertisement

"I’m looking forward to stepping on court and competing in front of the fans here in Bangalore,” he further added.  

Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director said, "Vasek Pospisil has always been one of the finest players on the tour. He is an inspiration and its nice he has chosen to be in Bengaluru, his life story and achievements speak for themselves. His presence adds strength to the field and makes the event more competitive. I am sure the Sporting fans of Bengaluru would enjoy watching Vasek and all the budding players of the city would look forward interacting with him and get motivated."

Advertisement

Bengaluru Open is being organised by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). The ATP Challenger event will begin on February 12 and conclude on February 18.  
 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

42 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile22 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement