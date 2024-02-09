Advertisement

Bengaluru Open on Friday announced the wild card entry for former top-30 Canadian tennis star Vasek Pospisil in the singles main draw.

The 2014 Wimbledon Champion in doubles and 2015 Wimbledon quarterfinalist in singles, Pospisil was ranked as high as 25 in singles in 2014 and fourth in the ATP doubles chart the following year. He also has a victory over the then World number one, Andy Murray in 2017.

In 2020, the Canadian Davis Cupper was awarded Comeback player of the Year when he made the US Open fourth round and also reached the final of Sofia Open the same year.

The 33-year-old has competed on Indian soil three times when the country hosted an ATP 250 tournament.

“I’m really excited to be in India again, and I’m very grateful to the event organisers for giving me the opportunity. I love the energy of this country and the people here so I’m hoping to have a great week," said Pospisil, who is making a comeback and is now ranked 816.

Pospisil has had to contend with a few injuries in his career that pegged him back. He had to battle a back injury in 2019 for which he had to undergo surgery, and then faced an elbow issue in 2022 but is determined to bounce back.

"I’m looking forward to stepping on court and competing in front of the fans here in Bangalore,” he further added.

Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director said, "Vasek Pospisil has always been one of the finest players on the tour. He is an inspiration and its nice he has chosen to be in Bengaluru, his life story and achievements speak for themselves. His presence adds strength to the field and makes the event more competitive. I am sure the Sporting fans of Bengaluru would enjoy watching Vasek and all the budding players of the city would look forward interacting with him and get motivated."

Bengaluru Open is being organised by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). The ATP Challenger event will begin on February 12 and conclude on February 18.

