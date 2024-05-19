Advertisement

At the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, the much-awaited French Open 2024 tennis tournament gets underway on Monday. On May 26, the second Grand Slam of the year's main draw matches will begin. Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna are among the Indian players who are participating in the competition.

Meanwhile, all the eyes will be on legendary players Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who is also known as the ‘King of Clay’. Nadal remains the most successful men's singles player in the history of the French Open with 14 titles to his name. Nadal has missed the Roland Garros last year due to an injury. It was the first time since 2004 that Nadal missed the French Open. Djokovic will enter this year's French Open as the defending champion.

Advertisement

Also Read: RCB vs CSK: How MS Dhoni helped RCB beat CSK and knocked Chennai out of IPL 2024

French Open 2024: Date and timings

The French Open 2024 will commence with the first rounds on Sunday, May 26, and conclude on Sunday, June 9. Matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier will begin at either 10:00 AM or 11:00 AM, depending on the day, while all other courts will have a 10:00 AM start. There will also be a night session featuring one singles match.

French Open 2024: How to watch?

India: Sony Sports Network.

United Kingdom: Live coverage on Sky Sports.

Advertisement

United States: Live coverage on NBC.

French Open 2024: Full Schedule

- Sunday, May 26: Men's and Women's Singles First Round

- Monday, May 27: Men's and Women's Singles First Round

- Tuesday, May 28: Men's and Women's Singles Second Round

- Wednesday, May 29: Men's and Women's Singles Second Round

- Thursday, May 30: Men's and Women's Singles Third Round

- Friday, May 31: Men's and Women's Singles Third Round

- Saturday, June 1: Men's and Women's Singles Fourth Round

- Sunday, June 2: Men's and Women's Singles Fourth Round

- Monday, June 3: Men's and Women's Singles Quarter-Finals

- Tuesday, June 4: Men's and Women's Singles Quarter-Finals

- Wednesday, June 5: Women's Singles Semi-Finals

- Thursday, June 6: Men's Singles Semi-Finals

- Friday, June 7: Women's Singles Final, Men's Doubles Final

- Saturday, June 8: Men's Singles Final, Women's Doubles Final

Also Read: Virat Kohli goes on an abusive rant as RCB finally manage to beat CSK to qualify for IPL playoffs

Advertisement

French Open 2024: Indian players participating

Men’s singles: Sumit Nagal

Advertisement

Men’s doubles: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden (AUS), Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti (FRA), Sumit Nagal-Sebastian Ofner (AUT), Sriram Balaji-Miguel Angel Reyes Varela (MEX), Anirudh Chandrasekar-Arjun Kadhe, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli-Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha