Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:47 IST
Frustrated Daniil Medvedev throws racquet halfway across tennis court, netizens call out behaviour
Fans are not impressed with Daniil Medvedev after he threw his racquet halfway across the court during his second round match at the Australian Open.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Daniil Medvedev went through a tense outing in the second round of the Australian Open While going against No. 53-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori. The number three-seeded Russian tennis star had to endure a night match in which he lost the initial two sets against his opponent, Ruusuvuori. Medvedev won the second-round match, but frustrations were visible in the game. One of his on-court actions has taken social media by storm
3 Things you need to know
Advertisement
- Daniil Medvedev defeated No. 53-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in a tight-knit game at the Rod Laver Arena
- Medvedev defeated Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0
- The match was four hours long and ended precisely at 03:40 AM local time.
Also Read: "Haven't been playing my best"- NovakDjokovic seeks form in 2024 Australian Open vs Etcheverry
Advertisement
Angered Daniil Medvedev launches his racquet during tense 2R match, netizens left fuming
Number three-seeded Daniil Medvedev was visibly livid at one point during the high-intensity match against No. 53-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Australian Open. At one point, the racquet had to absorb Medvedev's anger as he hurled it towards his chair, and it sent the water bottles flying. Medvedev was two sets down, and it looked like the Russian would not be able to make it. However, he mounted a comeback in the third set, winning 6-4. The fourth set was closely contested, with both players trading hits. The Russian tennis player rallied from two sets down to win the five-set classic, which ended at 3:40 AM local time.
Advertisement
Medvedev received a warning for his raucous behaviour, but that did not appear to faze him. However, the Russian Tennis star's actions were not well liked by the fans, as they criticized his behaviour on X.
Advertisement
Also Read: Why are they playing tennis matches until nearly 4 a.m. at the Australian Open?
Advertisement
Medvedev's next opponent will be Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassim. The 27th seed beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier in the second round in four sets. They will now meet in the third round of the tournament.
Advertisement
Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.