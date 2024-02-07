Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev went through a tense outing in the second round of the Australian Open While going against No. 53-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori. The number three-seeded Russian tennis star had to endure a night match in which he lost the initial two sets against his opponent, Ruusuvuori. Medvedev won the second-round match, but frustrations were visible in the game. One of his on-court actions has taken social media by storm

3 Things you need to know

Daniil Medvedev defeated No. 53-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in a tight-knit game at the Rod Laver Arena

Medvedev defeated Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0

The match was four hours long and ended precisely at 03:40 AM local time.

Angered Daniil Medvedev launches his racquet during tense 2R match, netizens left fuming

Number three-seeded Daniil Medvedev was visibly livid at one point during the high-intensity match against No. 53-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Australian Open. At one point, the racquet had to absorb Medvedev's anger as he hurled it towards his chair, and it sent the water bottles flying. Medvedev was two sets down, and it looked like the Russian would not be able to make it. However, he mounted a comeback in the third set, winning 6-4. The fourth set was closely contested, with both players trading hits. The Russian tennis player rallied from two sets down to win the five-set classic, which ended at 3:40 AM local time.

Daniil Medvedev playing bowling. pic.twitter.com/J3LkMOq24y — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) January 18, 2024

Medvedev received a warning for his raucous behaviour, but that did not appear to faze him. However, the Russian Tennis star's actions were not well liked by the fans, as they criticized his behaviour on X.

That racket could have gone anywhere. Now just imagine if this was Djokovic it would be played on a loop on all major media outlets saying what a bad role model he is and has anger issues etc. But as it's Medvedev it's ok, just passion and so "cool". pic.twitter.com/oGCMc5caa3 — Pavvy G (@pavyg) January 18, 2024

Do you remember 6 days ago when Daniil Medvedev said: "I want to change. I want to mature. I feel like I've taken a big step forward in the last month".



It's aged terribly 😂#AusOpen | #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/8hicarBbCw — Tan 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 (@yesiamtan) January 18, 2024

Medvedev was lucky not to get a warning from the chair umpire for throwing his racquet #AusOpen #AusOpen2024 — JAKE FLAGPIES23 🏆🖤🤍 (@IncrediblyBozza) January 18, 2024

The penalty for throwing the racquet does not align with the behaviour. It was no accident he started to win after that. Medvedev should have been disqualified from the tournament. — Rob Carthy (@Rob_Carthy) January 18, 2024

Pfff.... Unsportsmanlike conduct... He can hurt people... — Ricardo Ortiz Esquivel (@richgdlmx) January 18, 2024

Medvedev's next opponent will be Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassim. The 27th seed beat Frenchman Hugo Grenier in the second round in four sets. They will now meet in the third round of the tournament.