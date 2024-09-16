Published 13:57 IST, September 16th 2024
Britain fails to reach Davis Cup Finals last eight after losing to Canada
Britain has failed to qualify for the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Canada 2-1 in its last group-stage tie while Novak Djokovic helped Serbia secure a place in next year’s qualifiers.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Britain's Dan Evans reacts during the Davis Cup group stage finals match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England | Image: AP
