"Haven't been playing my best"- NovakDjokovic seeks form in 2024 Australian Open vs Etcheverry

In a highly anticipated third-round match at the 2024 Australian Open, world No. 1, Novak Djokovic takes on the talented Argentine, Tomas Etcheverry, at Rod Laver Arena. With Djokovic's formidable skill and Etcheverry's promising potential, tennis fans can expect an enthralling and fiercely competitive encounter. The defending champion, Djokovic, is yet to find his perfect form and has been seen struggling in the competition so far, which he himself acknowledged.

Novak Djokovic believes he is yet to find his best form in the Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic has freely admitted that he has not achieved his best performance at the 2024 Australian Open. Despite winning hard-fought triumphs in the early stages, including a difficult match against 18-year-old Dino Prizmic and a close battle with home favourite Alexei Popyrin, Djokovic admitted to not being at his best in the tournament thus far.

The Serbian star battled through a difficult encounter against Popyrin, eventually winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 on January 17. Djokovic's forthright statement demonstrates his high standards and drive to improve his game as he continues through the Australian Open tournament. Speaking after the 2nd Round, Djokovic said:

“I sincerely hope so [that I get better on the court], that's what it’s going to take for me to go deep in the tournament. I haven't been playing my best, I've been still trying to find a form,”

Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin presented Novak Djokovic with difficult obstacles at the 2024 Australian Open, which did not make his path more straightforward. After his hard-fought wins against Prizmic and Popyrin, Djokovic appreciated the tenacity and talent of his opponents despite facing formidable resistance. He added:

"Particularly in the early rounds, you play players that have nothing to lose really. They come out on the center court trying to play their best, best match, best tennis. And both my first and second round opponents were really really great quality tennis players and I managed to find a way to win. Hopefully, I'll be able to build this as tournament progresses,"

On Saturday, January 19, 2024, Tomas Martin Etcheverry will take on current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Australian Open. Djokovic's encounter with Etcheverry will be a critical test in his quest for victory as he resumes his title defence.