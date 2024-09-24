sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:12 IST, September 24th 2024

High Court Issues Notice On Tennis Star Somdev Devvarman's Plea Against AITA Election

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the sports body as well as the Centre on the petition by former India tennis player Somdev Devvarman and doubles player Purav Raja, and said the election will be subject to the outcome to the plea.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Somdev Devvarman
Somdev Devvarman | Image: PTI
14:12 IST, September 24th 2024