High Court Issues Notice On Tennis Star Somdev Devvarman's Plea Against AITA Election
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the sports body as well as the Centre on the petition by former India tennis player Somdev Devvarman and doubles player Purav Raja, and said the election will be subject to the outcome to the plea.
Somdev Devvarman | Image: PTI
