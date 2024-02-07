English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Hubert Hurkacz hits 'Absolutely insane' winner, makes fans go crazy over 'SHOT OF THE TOURNAMENT'

Hubert Hurkacz gets into the action at Australian Open 2024, plays an insane winner against Ugo Humbert at the Australian Open Round 3.

Prateek Arya
Australian Open 2024
Australian Open 2024 | Image:@AustralianOpen/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Some sublime tennis action is taking place in the intense heat of Melbourne at the Australian Open 2024. Every day players are scampering hard to get behind the Slazenger and send it over the net for the opponent to pick. In the process of back-and-forth, some exceptional plays and combinations are making waves every day. Going onboard the bandwagon, it was Hubert Hurkacz's day to contribute to the sort on Monday.

3 things you need to know

  • Hubert Hurkacz won the 3rd round match against Ugo Humbert in Australian Open 2024
  • Hurkacz won in four sets
  • Hurkacz has advanced to the 4th round

Also Read | Alcaraz cruises into fourth round of Australian Open, Paul beaten

Advertisement

Polish player Hubert Hurkacz plays an exceptional 'tweener' winner

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland has successfully made it to the 4th of the Australian Open 2024. On Monday, January 20, 2024, the 26-year-old came up with the goods against his French opponent Ugo Humbert and prevailed in the match in 4 sets. The final scoreline turned out to be 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-3, in favour of Hubert Hurkacz.

Advertisement

In the enthralling contest that ran for almost 3 hours, several mind-blowing shots were played from both ends, however, the highlight in the highlight reel came in the second set, when Hubert played a perfect tweener to win the point. Serving to go 5-0 up in the set, the Polish player landed his first serve in but Humbert was equal to it. The French gave an inch-perfect return, which compelled Hubert to improvise and play a shot between his two legs. The quick decision-making and apt connection fetched him the winner.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic reveals Roger Federer did not like his behaviour

Advances to 4th round

As for the match, Hurkacz lost the first set 3-6, but bounced back in the second set to even the score line with a comprehensive 6-1 show. The third set went into a tiebreaker, where Hurkacz secured the clutch points to get hold of the set. He then captured the match with 6-4 victory in the 4th set. With the win, Hubert Hurkacz heads to the 4th round, where he will take on another French competitor in the form of Arthur Cazaux. The match will take place on January 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

15 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

18 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement