Some sublime tennis action is taking place in the intense heat of Melbourne at the Australian Open 2024. Every day players are scampering hard to get behind the Slazenger and send it over the net for the opponent to pick. In the process of back-and-forth, some exceptional plays and combinations are making waves every day. Going onboard the bandwagon, it was Hubert Hurkacz's day to contribute to the sort on Monday.

Polish player Hubert Hurkacz plays an exceptional 'tweener' winner

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland has successfully made it to the 4th of the Australian Open 2024. On Monday, January 20, 2024, the 26-year-old came up with the goods against his French opponent Ugo Humbert and prevailed in the match in 4 sets. The final scoreline turned out to be 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-3, in favour of Hubert Hurkacz.

In the enthralling contest that ran for almost 3 hours, several mind-blowing shots were played from both ends, however, the highlight in the highlight reel came in the second set, when Hubert played a perfect tweener to win the point. Serving to go 5-0 up in the set, the Polish player landed his first serve in but Humbert was equal to it. The French gave an inch-perfect return, which compelled Hubert to improvise and play a shot between his two legs. The quick decision-making and apt connection fetched him the winner.

Advances to 4th round

As for the match, Hurkacz lost the first set 3-6, but bounced back in the second set to even the score line with a comprehensive 6-1 show. The third set went into a tiebreaker, where Hurkacz secured the clutch points to get hold of the set. He then captured the match with 6-4 victory in the 4th set. With the win, Hubert Hurkacz heads to the 4th round, where he will take on another French competitor in the form of Arthur Cazaux. The match will take place on January 22, 2024.