One of the world' finest tennis players will be in action at Italy as Rafael Nadal will compete in the second round (Round of 64). Nadal defeated Zizou Bergs in the first round, and he will now face Hubert Hurkacz at one of the world's prestigious tennis tournaments. The tournament may feature Novak Djokovic and defending Champion Daniil Medvedev, but Nadal will be a strong competitor and will aim to progress further in the tournament. This year's Italian Open will not feature Carlos Alcaraz, but Rafa will have some stiff competition. Ahead of the clash in Italy, take a look at all the live streaming details for Rafael Nadal's second round match in Rome, Italy.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal, Italian Open Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal match will commence on Saturday, May 11th, 2024. The match will begin at 04:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal will be hosted at the Centre Court of Foro Italico Complex in Rome, Italy.

How to watch the Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website and Tennis TV. The live telecast will be available via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast via the Sky Sports Tennis. The live streaming will be available via Sky Go and NOW TV. The match will take place at 12:00 PM BST.

How to watch the Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast via Fubo, Sling TV, TCPlus and Tennis Channel. The live streaming will take place in the Sky Go app and NOW TV. The match will take place at 07:00 AM ET.