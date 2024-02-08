Advertisement

The action at the Australian Open 2024 is beginning to heat up as the first-round proceedings have culminated. Besides the competitive essence of a Grand Slam event, it is the intense Australian summer that is influencing the players. On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Brit Jack Draper apparently became the victim of sultry weather conditions in Melbourne.

Jack Draper hurries up to throw up

After playing a 5-setter against Marcos Giron, Draper was seen rushing to find a spot where he could throw up. The 22-year-old prevailed in the match with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2, and following that he wasn't left with the energy to hold the bodily exigency. At the hand-shake formality after "Game, set, and match", Draper was seen hurling 'hurry up and shake my hand cause I'm gonna vomit" to his opponent Giron.

Subsequently, he was seen using the garbage pail that was kept at the courtside. Here's what transpired on Court 8.

Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron: Summary

About the match, both Jack Draper and Marcos Giron are unseeded players. However, having had more experience, Giron, came in as the favorite. In the first set, Draper got the breakthrough with the break of the serve, he won the first set 6-4. Giron bounced back in the second set and tied the score with the set victory of 6-3. The player from the USA proceeded with the momentum and won the third set 6-4. As defeat was hovering, Draper brought his best and inflicted a bagel in the 4th set. He then closed the match with a 6-2 win in the final set.

Jack Draper will now take on the 14th seed, Tommy Paul, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Round 2 of the Australian Open 2024.