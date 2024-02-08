Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

'Hurry up and shake my hand, I am going to vomit': Weird scene plays out at Australian Open - WATCH

Australian Open 2024 is in full swing and aside from preparing oneself as per the strengths of their opponents, players are facing another challenge.

Prateek Arya
Australian Open 2024
Jack Draper and Marcos Giron following the completion of the match. | Image:Australian Open
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The action at the Australian Open 2024 is beginning to heat up as the first-round proceedings have culminated. Besides the competitive essence of a Grand Slam event, it is the intense Australian summer that is influencing the players. On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Brit Jack Draper apparently became the victim of sultry weather conditions in Melbourne.

3 things you need to know

  • Australian Open 2024 play is in full swing
  • The scorching heat of Melbourne is apparently leaving players in trouble
  • Novak Djokovic is the current defending champion of Australian Open

Also Read | Last time it happened was in 1989: Sumit Nagal rewrites history books

Advertisement

Jack Draper hurries up to throw up

After playing a 5-setter against Marcos Giron, Draper was seen rushing to find a spot where he could throw up. The 22-year-old prevailed in the match with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2, and following that he wasn't left with the energy to hold the bodily exigency. At the hand-shake formality after "Game, set, and match", Draper was seen hurling  'hurry up and shake my hand cause I'm gonna vomit" to his opponent Giron.

Advertisement

Subsequently, he was seen using the garbage pail that was kept at the courtside. Here's what transpired on Court 8.

Also Read | Zverev to stand trial in assault case, will not have to appear in court

Jack Draper vs Marcos Giron: Summary

About the match, both Jack Draper and Marcos Giron are unseeded players. However, having had more experience, Giron, came in as the favorite. In the first set, Draper got the breakthrough with the break of the serve, he won the first set 6-4. Giron bounced back in the second set and tied the score with the set victory of 6-3. The player from the USA proceeded with the momentum and won the third set 6-4. As defeat was hovering, Draper brought his best and inflicted a bagel in the 4th set. He then closed the match with a 6-2 win in the final set.

Jack Draper will now take on the 14th seed, Tommy Paul, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Round 2 of the Australian Open 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement