English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:07 IST

'I had to withdraw': Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after the Spaniard got hurt at Rio Open

After being unable to compete in the Rio Open due to an ankle twist, Carlos Alcaraz offers a new update over the extent of his injury.

Pavitra Shome
Carlos Alcaraz
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz, the world's second-ranked tennis player and reigning Wimbledon champion, had to withdraw from the Rio Open despite a determined effort to continue. The Spaniard played only two games before retiring due to an injury. The two-time major winner faced off against Thiago Monteiro. It might be a vital blow for the tennis star, as he will lose out on an extensive amount of game time. Alcaraz has now offered a new update on his injury and shared the extent of his injury as the player is yet to return to competition.

Also Read: Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals; Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina also advance

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz offers injury update after getting retired hurt at the Rio Open  

Carlos Alcaraz injured his ankle in the first game after scoring only two points. He received medical attention and broke Monteiro's serve, but after the Brazilian levelled the match, he shook his opponent's hand and went off the court, as his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero visibly upset. Thiago Monteiro advanced to the second round after retiring at 1-1. He will face his compatriot Felipe Meligeni Alves for a spot in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz stated that he experiences pain during his walks.

Advertisement

The Spanish tennis sensation took to X (Formerly Twitter) to apologize to the fans after he walked off the court due to his injury. Alcaraz added that he would undergo tests to check the extent of the injury. In another update, Carlos revealed the extent of the injury and said that he suffered a grade II lateral sprain and will be out of action. However, he is rooting for a return in Las Vegas and Indian Wells.

'I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, and I have a grade II lateral sprain that will keep me out of work for a few days... See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!' Alcaraz said on X

Also Read: Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has surgery on her right wrist

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz has had a series of poor results after returning from his Wimbledon victory. The 20-year-old was defeated by Chile's Nicolás Jarry in the semifinals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires last week. He won the championship in 2023. The Rio Open walkover adds up to it.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

14 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

14 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

14 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

14 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

14 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

21 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

21 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

21 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

21 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. COMAC C919 makes waves at Singapore airshow

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Feed Your Toddlers These Protein-rich Foods To Supplement Their Growth

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Santu Pan, R Bangla Reporter Granted Bail as Mamata Loses Face

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Unlearning muscle memory: Challenges that face PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. CS Professional, Executive December exam results on Feb 25

    Education17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo