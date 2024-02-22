Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy | Image: AP

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz, the world's second-ranked tennis player and reigning Wimbledon champion, had to withdraw from the Rio Open despite a determined effort to continue. The Spaniard played only two games before retiring due to an injury. The two-time major winner faced off against Thiago Monteiro. It might be a vital blow for the tennis star, as he will lose out on an extensive amount of game time. Alcaraz has now offered a new update on his injury and shared the extent of his injury as the player is yet to return to competition.

Also Read: Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals; Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina also advance

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz offers injury update after getting retired hurt at the Rio Open

Carlos Alcaraz injured his ankle in the first game after scoring only two points. He received medical attention and broke Monteiro's serve, but after the Brazilian levelled the match, he shook his opponent's hand and went off the court, as his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero visibly upset. Thiago Monteiro advanced to the second round after retiring at 1-1. He will face his compatriot Felipe Meligeni Alves for a spot in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz stated that he experiences pain during his walks.

Advertisement

The Spanish tennis sensation took to X (Formerly Twitter) to apologize to the fans after he walked off the court due to his injury. Alcaraz added that he would undergo tests to check the extent of the injury. In another update, Carlos revealed the extent of the injury and said that he suffered a grade II lateral sprain and will be out of action. However, he is rooting for a return in Las Vegas and Indian Wells.

👋🏻! Acabo de realizarme una resonancia magnética en el tobillo tras la lesión de ayer, y tengo un esguince lateral grado II que me tendrá unos días parado… Nos vemos en Las Vegas e Indian Wells! 🇺🇸🙌🏻



📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/NCux3nDpG5 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) February 21, 2024

'I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, and I have a grade II lateral sprain that will keep me out of work for a few days... See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!' Alcaraz said on X

Also Read: Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has surgery on her right wrist

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz has had a series of poor results after returning from his Wimbledon victory. The 20-year-old was defeated by Chile's Nicolás Jarry in the semifinals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires last week. He won the championship in 2023. The Rio Open walkover adds up to it.