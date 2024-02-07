Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev confesses he's exhausted after a demanding two weeks at the 2024 Australian Open, which culminated in a five-set loss to Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday. After more than 20 hours on the court en route to his third final at Melbourne Park, the former World No. 1 was in command over Sinner, leading by two sets. However, as the less fatigued Italian found his rhythm and range, Medvedev lost his, resulting in a decider.

3 things you need to know

Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australkian Open 2024

Sinner won with the score line of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Sinner became the first Italian to win Australian Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev admits to being exhausted by 5-set contests

Playing his fourth five-set encounter of the weekend, the Russian fought valiantly but was unable to halt the Sinner juggernaut. Sinner served out his triumph after a break of service in the eighth game of the fifth set, becoming the first Italian to win the Australian Open. Medvedev stated in his post-match press conference that he was exhausted from the amount of time he had spent playing over the previous two weeks.

"Tomorrow, I'm not ready to do anything. I'm taking a flight tomorrow. The way I'm feeling right now, I think I'm going to be, after the flight, I'm going to be dead for a week," he said

Admitting that five-setters are tough on the body, Medvedev joked about his record 24 hours on the court this fortnight, saying:

"Five-setters are tough for the body. We really worked hard with my physio especially. He made a tremendous job to every time when I stepped on court I was ready again."

"But at least I got a record in something. I'm in the history books for something. Let's take it."

