In a hard-fought Round of 32 match at Court 1 of the Indian Wells Masters, Novak Djokovic competed against Luca Nardi. Djokovic’s serve included 4 aces and 1 double fault, while Nardi managed 6 aces but had 7 double faults. Djokovic's first-serve percentage was 60%, compared to Nardi's 71%. Despite a strong effort, Djokovic was defeated as Nardi secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory. After a prior dispute, Djokovic rallied to win the second set 6-3, but Nardi ultimately prevailed. Nardi's notable triumph is expected to be a pivotal moment in his career, as he advances to face Tommy Paul in the tournament's fourth round.

Novak Djokovic casts doubt on his next tournament in Miami

Regarding his participation in the forthcoming Miami Open, Novak Djokovic's surprise early withdrawal from the Indian Wells tournament has raised questions. By scores of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, the Serbian tennis player was unexpectedly defeated by Italian fortunate loser Luca Nardi in the third round. Djokovic's hopes of winning a historic sixth title at the BNP Paribas Open were crushed by this setback.

Moreover, Djokovic's incredible 11-match winning run at ATP Masters 1000 events came to a stop with the defeat. It had started after his victories at the 2023 Western & Southern Open and the Paris Masters.

Notably, since losing to Taro Daniel, who was rated World No. 109 at the time, at the 2018 Indian Wells event, Djokovic has not lost to a player below the top 50.

At a news conference held after the match, the World No. 1 was unsure if he will play in the upcoming Miami Open, which he had won six times already: in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

What dreams are made of 🤩



Lucky loser @Luca___Nardi knocks out World No.1 Novak Djokovic 6-4 3-6 6-3, to reach the Indian Wells round of 16.

@BNPPARIBASOPEN | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/WRdbC3KCvn — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 12, 2024

Djokovic said he was still dealing with the blow of losing to Nardi and admitted to being a little "hot-headed." As a result, he announced that he would like to take a day or two to consider whether or not to play in the Miami ATP 1000 tournament. As quoted by Sportskeeda, Djokovic said:

“Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next,” “I do play fewer tournaments, so I'm more selective with my schedule. So of course it's not great feeling when you, you know, drop out very early in the tournament, and especially here, I haven't played five years. I really wanted to do well. But wasn't meant to be. We move on,”