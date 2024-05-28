'If it is the last time, I enjoyed it': Rafael Nadal waves a supposed final goodbye to French Open

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal suffered a first-round defeat to Alexander Zverev at the French Open, potentially marking the end of his dominance at Roland Garros. It's his first back-to-back losses on clay and his earliest exit from the tournament, with a remarkable career record of 112-4.

Rafael Nadal gets knocked out of French Open in Round 1

Zverev now stands alongside Swedes Robin Soderling and Novak Djokovic in the exclusive group of players who have defeated The King of Clay at the French Open. Breaking Nadal to love in the opening game, Zverev hushed the “Rafa Rafa” chants at Roland Garros. With 15 winners to Nadal's five, Zverev claimed the first set 6-3 in their first-round encounter.

Eager for a comeback, Nadal's breakpoints energized the fans. With celebratory cries of 'Vamos' accompanying his winning forehands, Nadal fiercely contested the second set against Zverev. Defending champion Novak Djokovic, along with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, witnessed Nadal's first-round battle with Zverev. Despite the tense tie-break, Nadal surrendered the second set 7-6 (7/5) to Zverev after netting a service return.

'I'm not 100% sure if it's the last time but I enjoyed it'

Nadal, ousted in the French Open's first round, has battled hip and abdominal injuries since January 2023. The former World No.1 suggested 2024 might be his final season before retirement. The 37-year-old dominated Paris's Grand Slam for two decades, securing the title 22 times, with his last victory in 2022.

“If it is the last time, I enjoyed it” 🥹@RafaelNadal @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/qYBraHs6jX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)

"I'm not 100% sure if it's the last time but I enjoyed it, the crowd were amazing during the whole week of preparation and today. The feelings today are difficult to describe with words but it's special to feel the love in the place I love the most. I enjoy playing a lot and travelling with the family. The body is feeling better than two months ago. Maybe in two months I say it's enough. But it's something I don’t feel yet,” Nadal said after his early French Open exit.