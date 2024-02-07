English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

'I’m a level 43, not age 43': Rohan Bopanna ecstatic after creating history at Australian Open 2024

After attaining the Australian Open 2024 glory, Rohan Bopanna spoke about his achievement and said he is at level 43 in his career and not age 43.

Prateek Arya
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
At 43, Rohan Bopanna becomes the oldest-ever Grand Slam winner in the history of the open era. Bopanna partnered up with Matthew Ebden and the duo clinched the Australian Open 2024 glory. Following the release of fresh ATP rankings, Rohan Bopanna will become the new World No.1 in the doubles category.

3 things you need to know

  • Rohan Bopanna wins the Australian Open 2024 doubles title along with Matthew Ebden
  • Bopanna and Ebden won in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5
  • This is Bopanna's first-ever Grand Slam title in the Men's doubles category

Also Read | From Sachin to Sehwag: Cricket world bows down to Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna says he is at level 43 in his career

The week that had already turned out to be historic for Rohan Bopanna has gotten even better. After being assured of the World No.1 ranking, India's tennis ace, Rohan Bopanna, has ended the week on an even grander note. Following the tag of the oldest World No.1, Bopanna has now attained the title of being the oldest ever in the open era to become a Grand Slam champion.

While the world is busy giving him congratulatory remarks for attaining the title at this stage of his career, the protagonist of the show does not see himself as 43 years old, rather he says he is at level 43. An ecstatic, Rohan Bopanna spoke about his achievement after claiming the Australian Open 2024 title. He thanked his partner, Matthew Ebden for being in his side, and called the Australian Open his home slam. Here's what he said after the match.

"As Matt said, you definitely know how old I am. I’ve changed it a bit & said I’m a level 43, not age 43. Obviously this couldn't have been possible without a fantastic Aussie partner by my side. Thanks to Matt...we had a fantastic season last year. For me to win my first men's doubles grand slam here at the Asian Pacific grand slam, it’s totally a home slam."

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

