Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

'I’m being more of a dad and a husband and a son': Roger Federer on life after Tennis

Roger Federer opened up on how life is going after Tennis. Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, retired in September 2022.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Roger Federer
Roger Federer | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Almost two years have gone by, and yet the absence of Roger Federer is still quite conspicuous on the tennis court. While avid fans may still find it hard to witness the game with the cognizance that the 20-time Grand Slam winner would never grace the game again, the Swiss genius, on the other hand, has found ways to keep himself engaged. Roger Federer was the first player to reach the elusive mark of winning 20 Grand Slams.

Roger Federer on life after tennis

Throughout his career, his wife, Mirka Federer has remained a pillar of support. Whether it was the Rod Laver Arena, Court Philip Chatrier, the Centre Court, or the Arthur Ashe Stadium, his wife was always used to be in attendance and as children got bigger they also occupied the seating space across different arenas. Now as he has retired, it is the vice versa as Roger Federer is now dedicating his time to his family.

"Tennis was my identity, but it was not what I was doing all day every day. I mean, for the most part, I’m being more of a dad and a husband and a son. Being a tennis player was my hobby, and then that became my job," the Swiss said to GQ Sports. "But I always tried to not identify myself just purely as a tennis player."

Roger Federer was always prepared for life after tennis

Though Federer gave the game a ceremonious goodbye, he was always ready for anything untoward during his playing days and always had an idea about life after Tennis.

"When tennis was taken away or put aside, well, I still had all the other things. And I think that mindset has anyway been a strength of mine throughout my career," he said. "I knew that if tennis ends tomorrow, which it can with an accident or whatever, it happens, you have to be able to live with yourself without the game."

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

