IND-AUS Duo Of Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden Seeded Sixth At ATP Finals, Placed In Bob Bryan Group

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have been seeded sixth and placed in Bob Bryan Group at the year-end ATP Finals, where they will open their campaign against fourth seed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Monday.

Top eight singles players and top-8 doubles pairs compete in the year-end Finals that brings down the curtains on the season.

The event will be held between November 11-17.

The other two pairs in the Bob Bryan Group are: Germany's Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz and Croatian-El Salvadorian team of Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic.

The other Group is named after Mike Bryan, Bob' twin brother. The American twins dominated the doubles circuit for a long time.