Updated March 31st, 2024 at 07:22 IST

India's Rohan Bopanna and Aussie Matthew Ebden clinch coveted Miami Open Masters 1000 championship

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden secure the Miami Open Masters 1000 title, showcasing impressive teamwork and skill in the doubles event.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Indian Veteran Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden | Image:X@AustralianOpen
In the Miami Open doubles final, Australia's M. Ebden and R. Bopanna faced off against Croatia's I. Dodig and A. Krajicek of the United States. The match culminated in a thrilling tiebreak, with Dodig and Krajicek claiming victory with a score of 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-6. Ebden and Bopanna's strong performance showcased impressive statistics, including 6 aces and a 69% first serve rate, but ultimately, Dodig and Krajicek secured the title after a hard-fought battle.

Also Read: Swiatek, Gauff knocked out of Miami Open

 Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinched the Miami Open in style!

The Miami Open doubles championship was won on Sunday by Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, giving their successful combination yet another significant triumph. After an intense final match that enthralled spectators for an hour and forty-two minutes in Florida, the top-seeded pair prevailed over second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Bopanna and Ebden won their second championship of the year after demonstrating extraordinary tenacity by coming back from behind to win the crucial tie-breaker.

Fans all throughout the country were thrilled when Bopanna and Ebden made history earlier in the season by winning the Australian Open. It was an incredible feat that catapulted Bopanna to the top of the men's doubles rankings. Bopanna and Ebden, who have already made three appearances in the finals in 2024 and won two of them, have generated hopes for more success all season long.

Bopanna and Ebden demonstrated their ability to manage stressful conditions in the final, producing a valiant comeback after losing the first-set tie-breaker, despite a difficult start. They won 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-6 to win the Miami Open championship match, demonstrating their resolve and poise in the crucial 10-point tie-breaker. The pair faced nine break points, but they prevailed mostly because of their excellent serving, especially on first serves.

Rohan Bopanna, who is 44 years old, is still breaking records and holding the record for being the oldest person to win a Masters 1000 championship. Age is just a number, as demonstrated by his incredible achievement in Miami, which adds yet another chapter to his already impressive career. In addition, Bopanna is ready to take back the top place in the ATP doubles rankings, proving that he still has it in him to achieve greatness even after an unfortunate early exit at Indian Wells. Bopanna and Ebden are poised for sustained supremacy in the doubles circuit because of their insatiable drive for victory and unyielding resolve.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 07:22 IST

