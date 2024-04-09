×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

India start off with easy win in Billie Jean King Cup against Pacific Oceania

Bhosale double bageled Fiji's Tarani Kamoe to put India ahead. The country's number one singles player Raina then sealed the contest with a 6-1 6-3 win over Saoirse Breen, who is also from Fiji.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ankita Raina
Ankita Raina | Image:Olympics
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rutuja Bhosale did not lose a single game while Ankita Raina too had an easy outing as the Indian team expectedly blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0 on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Tuesday.

In the inconsequential doubles, the Indian combination of Shrivalli Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare outplayed Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin 6-1 6-1.

A group of small nations of the Southern, Southwestern, Central and Western Pacific Ocean compete collectively as one country in both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

A tough challenge awaits India on Wednesday when they face hosts China.

Korea, Chinese Taipei and New Zealand are the other three teams competing in the tournament.

The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the Play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025. PTI AT AT KHS KHS

Published April 9th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

