Billie Jean King Cup: India go down 0-3 to China
It was India's second Group 1 Asia/Oceania Pool A meeting. India registered a 3-0 win over Pacific Oceania on Tuesday. India will next take on Chinese Taipei on Thursday.
The Indian women's tennis team encountered a 0-3 defeat against China in a group stage match of the Billie Jean King Cup in Changsha, China on Wednesday.
In the opening match, Sahaja Yamalapalli suffered a 2-6, 3-6 loss against the 43rd-ranked Xinyu Wang in a match that lasted one hour and 33 minutes. Subsequently, in the second match, Ankita Raina endured a harsh defeat with a scoreline of 0-6, 0-6 against the world number seven, Quinwen Zheng.
Regrettably, the Indian player failed to secure a single game throughout the match, which lasted for an hour and three minutes. Then, in the final match, the Indian doubles pair of Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana G Thombare was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Hanyu Guo and Xiyu Wang in 56 minutes.
Thanks to the heavy defeat, India are now ranked fourth in their pool. They are clubbed alongside Pacific Oceania, South Korea, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei
and China.
Published April 10th, 2024 at 22:00 IST
