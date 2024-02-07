English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

‘Indian tennis needed this’: Rohan Bopanna after becoming oldest No. 1 men’s doubles player

Australian Open 2024 has been a remarkable tournament so far, especially for the Indian tennis fans as doubles star Rohan Bopanna is in exceptional form.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna | Image:Instagram/@rohanbopanna0403
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Australian Open 2024 has been a remarkable tournament so far, especially for the Indian tennis fans as doubles star Rohan Bopanna is in exceptional form. Partnering with Matthew Ebden, the 43-year-old has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time in his prolonged career.

To add to his extraordinary accolades, the quarter-final win over Argentinian duo Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni on Wednesday assured Bopanna of becoming the oldest World No. 1 in the ATP men’s doubles rankings post the end of the tournament.

“It feels absolutely amazing and incredible to be where I am today, specially after 20 years of being in the sport and constantly trying to achieve at the highest level. Indian tennis needed this. Watching sports, you always have idols while growing up and someone who inspires you. I hope me reaching the No. 1 position inspires someone back home. With all the support I have received in the last two decades, this is something I have to give it back to the entire nation,” quoted an emotional Bopanna, during an interview on Sony Sports Network’s studio show Extraaa Serve.

Earlier, India No. 1 singles star Sumit Nagal was also on an inspiring run which saw him reach the second round of Australian Open 2024, ending the country’s 34-year wait to beat a seeded player in the singles main draw. Now with Bopanna rewriting history in men’s doubles by reaching the No.1 position for the first time, Indian tennis fans have more than a reason to celebrate and cherish the tournament.

“I think each and every fan deserves the credit. Indian tennis deserves a lot more credit. It’s a sport with a lot of talented youngsters, who really need the support to make it to the big stage. Today is a wonderful day to start this journey and I hope lots and lots of Indian players reach the highest level in tennis,” he stated.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will take on Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac in the Australian Open 2024 semi-final at the Rod Laver Arena. The match will air LIVE on Sony Sports Network on 25th January 2024.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

