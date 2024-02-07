Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Aus Open: Insane coincidence spotted between a young Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's career

arlos Alcaraz has won the first two rounds at the Australian Open 2024. The 20-year-old will face China's Shang Juncheng in the third round on January 21.

Vishal Tiwari
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the world of tennis, comparisons between emerging talents and established legends are not uncommon. One such striking parallel has come to light at this year's Australian Open, where the career trajectories of Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz and the legendary Rafael Nadal seem to have taken an astonishingly similar path.

3 things you need to know

  • Carlos Alcaraz has won the first two rounds at the Australian Open 2024
  • The 20-year-old will face China's Shang Juncheng in the third round on January 21
  • Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Aus Open 2024 due to an injury

Also Read: Australian Open: Sumit Nagal's historic run halted by China's Shang; Bopanna-Ebden pair in 2nd round

Advertisement

Insane coincidence between Nadal and Alcaraz's career

The uncanny coincidence lies in the win-loss ratio of both players after their first 200 matches on the ATP tour. Rafael Nadal, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, had an impressive record of 157 wins and 43 losses in his initial 200 encounters. Fast forward to the present, and the emerging star, Carlos Alcaraz, has achieved the exact same win-loss ratio in his first 200 ATP matches - a remarkable 157 victories and 43 defeats.

Advertisement

The parallels between the two Spanish talents extend beyond their shared nationhood. Tennis enthusiasts and analysts alike have drawn comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal, noting similarities in their playing styles, intensity on the court, and a tenacious spirit that defines Spanish tennis.

As the tennis world buzzes with excitement over Alcaraz's promising career, the striking statistical similarity with Nadal's early days adds an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative. It's not every day that a young player mirrors the statistical achievements of a tennis icon who has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  2. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  3. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News34 minutes ago

  5. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement