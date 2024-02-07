Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:19 IST

It was like meeting my separated brother: Hameed ul Haq on meeting Zeeshan Ali

More than 36 years have passed since he visited Bengaluru but the former Pakistan Davis Cup captain vividly remembers how Zeeshan's father, the late Akhtar Ali, would take care of the Pakistan players.

Press Trust Of India
Hameed ul Haq
Hameed ul Haq | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

For Hameed ul Haq, meeting India captain and coach Zeeshan Ali in Islamabad was like reuniting with his separated brother.

More than 36 years have passed since he visited Bengaluru but the former Pakistan Davis Cup captain vividly remembers how Zeeshan's father, the late Akhtar Ali, would take care of the Pakistan players.  

Advertisement

He still remembers how he made the mistake of entering Trivandrum without a valid visa and was sent back by a DIG without causing any discomfort to him. 

Hameed, now 62-year-old, still remembers the generous act of Indian player Srinivasan Vasudevan who took him home when he was struggling to find accommodation in Bengaluru in 1987 when he had gone to the city to compete in a satellite tournament. 

Advertisement

He still remembers that Delhi food was as spicy as he would get in Karachi.

Hameed, honoured with the Pride of Performance (a title in Pakistan) in 2000, is gushing about the fact that an Indian team has come to Pakistan for playing tennis.

Advertisement

"Now that I am meeting the Indian contingent here in Islamabad, it feels like I have met my own brothers, who got separated. Coach Zeeshan Ali is a very good friend of mine. His father Akhtar Ali also used to help us a lot. He was like our father and coach, he was helping the Pakistanis a lot," Hameed told PTI in an interview.

“During the Asian Cup in Dubai, I had lost the semifinal to Zeeshan. In Lahore also I met him. I knew he is coming, I was waiting with excitement for him. I want to take him home and help him see the city, but you know, it is not possible in current circumstances.”

Advertisement

In India and Pakistan, applicants get city-specific visa because of the diplomatic tension between the two countries.
Hameed, who played Davis Cup between 1984 and 1997, had travelled to Delhi for the Asian Games in 1982, and fondly shared memories of those days.

"I don't feel I am in a foreign land when I go to India. India is like Pakistan. The language, the food, the attires, everything is similar. The spicy food that we have in Karachi, the same taste we got in Delhi too. 

Advertisement

"Then, in 1987, I played Satellite tournaments in Bombay, Bangalore and Trivandrum. I was facing problems in getting an accommodation, and India player Vasusevan learnt about it and took me to his home.

“There was a security concern, but Vasudevan said he did not care and took me home. I felt like I am staying at my own home. Whenever there was an issue, someone would stand up and find a solution for us.”

Advertisement

Hameed also shared how he was helped by a concerned Indian when he got carried away and dared to meet his uncle without a valid visa.

"I had one uncle in Bangalore and another in Coimbatore but I did not have visa for that place. I could not go there. But my Bengaluru uncle bought me a ticket and said you go and don't worry.

Advertisement

"In Trivandrum a DIG who was a student of my uncle was surprised to see me and asked 'how did I get here'?

"He said you could be in trouble, you have come without a visa, and sent me back. He handled the situation so well. So I was treated well even there.

Advertisement

“Otherwise, I could have been picked up by the police and probably would not have returned. So, I have some great memories from India.”

Hameed's father, Siraj ul Haq, was one of the finest tennis players in undivided India. He also played hockey.

Advertisement

During World War II, for war fund-raising a championship was organised between the amateur and professional players. Siraj was the best professional player at that time and Ghaus Mohammad was the best amateur.

"The matches were played in Bombay, Madras and Lahore. My father used to talk about those days. He even played hockey and competed in Agha Khan Gold Cup and was part of the team that became the first Muslim side to win that tournament, in 1942," Hameed said.

Advertisement

Talking about the upcoming tie, Hameed said, "Indian tennis has always been ahead of Pakistan tennis.

"We have learnt a lot from Indian tennis. When Anil Khanna was at helm, he supported us a lot. We have got some good results on grass but the Indian team is also very good on this surface."They know what is required. I feel India have better chances to win this tie, but since Pakistan has two very experienced players in Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul haq Qureshi, if they play singles, then the contest will be tight." 
 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. No Probe, They Just Sat For 16 Hours To Defame AAP: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement