The Novak Djokovic showcase crashed out of the Italian Open after his shocking exit from the tournament this year. The 24-time Grand Slam Champion suffered a shocking loss to the World No. 32, Alejandro Tabilo, which ended his run in the clay-court tournament. Tabilo thoroughly dominated the outing against Djokovic, and the fans blame it on the water bottle incident that happened with the tennis great. After a forgetful outing, Djokovic feels the hit may have dome some impact over his performance.

Novak Djokovic feels the bottle hit impacted his form at Italian Open, yet to get scans done

In the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic revealed he could not deliver his best. Moreover, when asked if the bottle incident had any impact, Novak said it is yet to be determined as he is due to get scans done over it. He also revealed that the hit seemingly had a strong impact on his head.

Novak Djokovic was asked if getting hit on the head with the bottle impacted his tennis today after his loss to Tabilo



“Was this related at all to the bottle incident? Were you feeling anything from what happened on Friday night?”



Novak: "I don't know, to be honest. I have to…

“I don't know, to be honest. I have to check that. Training was different. I was going for kind of easy training yesterday. I didn't feel anything, but I also didn't feel the same. Today under high stress, it was quite bad - not in terms of pain, but in terms of this balance. Just no coordination,” Djokovic said in the post-match press conference.

A day before his clash against Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open, Novak Djokovic suffered a hit on the head by a steel water bottle which fell from a fan's backpack. Novak was seen in slight distress as he was clutching his head after being accidentally hit. The veteran tennis star then prioritized his safety, as he came back to the venue on the day of the match while donning a safety gear on the head -- a bicycle helmet -- and was seen signing collectables for the fans in attendance as he wore that. The move was a sheer comedy, while it also showcased his concern about protecting his head ahead of a crucial clash.

After getting hit on the head with a bottle yesterday, Novak Djokovic arrives to the tournament in Rome wearing a helmet 😂



Leave it up to Novak to turn this into comedic gold.



The Joker is ready for anything .

pic.twitter.com/TBLSGjQY1j — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter)

Entering the match-up, Novak wasn't at his best when he went against Tabilo as he could not find a single moment of domination. Tabilo secured a sweep in just 67 minutes of the encounter after the scoreline went 2-6, 3-6.