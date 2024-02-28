English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

ITF Women's Gurugram Open: Ankita Raina, Zeel Desai enter pre-quarters

Press Trust Of India
File picture of Ankita Raina
File picture of Ankita Raina | Image:ITF Women’s Open
Seeking to win her first title in four years, India's Ankita Raina on Tuesday entered the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing ITF Women's Gurugram Open here with a swift 6-2, 6-1 victory over compatriot Akanksha Nitture.

Ankita last won a title in 2020 during the Jodhpur W25.

The second-seeded Indian appeared to be in fine touch, with a good mix of serve and a strong forehand as she raced to a 3-0 lead, having earned a break in the second game. She got another break in the eighth game, thus securing the first set.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

