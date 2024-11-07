Published 18:09 IST, November 7th 2024
Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Placed In Different Groups For The ATP Finals
The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.The John Newcombe Group features Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a forehand shot to Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during their men's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
Advertisement
18:09 IST, November 7th 2024