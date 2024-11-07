sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:09 IST, November 7th 2024

Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Placed In Different Groups For The ATP Finals

The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.The John Newcombe Group features Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a forehand shot to Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during their men's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
