Jannik Sinner beats de Minaur at Rotterdam final in first tournament since winning Australian Open
Playing in his second consecutive Rotterdam final, top-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.Sinner increased his unbeaten run against the Australian to seven goals.
Jannik Sinner waves to fans as he arrives at Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy | Image: AP
Jannik Sinner won the ABN Amro Open on Sunday in his first tournament since capturing the Australian Open title .
The top-seeded Sinner, playing his second straight Rotterdam final, beat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.
Sinner extended his perfect record against the Australian to 7-0.
Sinner lost last year's final to Daniil Medvedev.
