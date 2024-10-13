sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:20 IST, October 13th 2024

Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to take Shanghai Masters title

Sinner hit eight aces and 22 winners to four and 12, respectively, for Djokovic. Sinner never faced a break point.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic during the men's singles finals match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
