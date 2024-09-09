Published 09:05 IST, September 9th 2024
Jannik Sinner Soars to US Open Glory, Topples home-favourite Taylor Fritz in Epic Singles Showdown
Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz, stealing the show. Sinner's victory is historic as he becomes the first Italian tennis player to win a title in the US.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds the championship trophy as Taylor Fritz, of the United States, looks on after sinner won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
