Updated February 21st, 2024 at 10:17 IST
Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has surgery on her right wrist
Karolina Muchova, last year's French Open runner-up, underwent surgery on her right wrist to treat an injury that had kept her inactive since September.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Karolina Muchova , last year's runner-up at the French Open, had an operation on her right wrist for an injury that has sidelined her since September.
“Following my injury at the U.S. Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary. So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I’ll be okay now,” Muchova wrote on social media Tuesday. “The surgery was successful and I’m gonna do all I can to see you on the court again soon.”
Advertisement
The 27-year-old from the Czech Republic is currently ranked 10th. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2023, saving a match point en route to eliminating Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before losing to Iga Swiatek in the title match.
Muchova then made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.
Advertisement
Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.