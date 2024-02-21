Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against Poland’s Iga Swiatek during the women’s final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

Karolina Muchova , last year's runner-up at the French Open, had an operation on her right wrist for an injury that has sidelined her since September.

“Following my injury at the U.S. Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary. So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I’ll be okay now,” Muchova wrote on social media Tuesday. “The surgery was successful and I’m gonna do all I can to see you on the court again soon.”

Advertisement

The 27-year-old from the Czech Republic is currently ranked 10th. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2023, saving a match point en route to eliminating Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before losing to Iga Swiatek in the title match.

Muchova then made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.