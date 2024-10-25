sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:15 IST, October 25th 2024

Katie Boulter advances to the Pan Pacific Open semifinals and will face Sofia Kenin

Katie Boulter has overcome a series of mediocre results on the WTA Tour's Asian swing to advance to the Pan Pacific Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bianca Andreescu on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Katie Boulter
Katie Boulter of Great Britain returns a forehand shot to Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's si tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing | Image: AP Photo
