Katie Boulter advances to the Pan Pacific Open semifinals and will face Sofia Kenin
Katie Boulter has overcome a series of mediocre results on the WTA Tour's Asian swing to advance to the Pan Pacific Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bianca Andreescu on Friday.
Katie Boulter of Great Britain returns a forehand shot to Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's si tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing | Image: AP Photo
