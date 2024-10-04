sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kupwara Encounter | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis /
  • Top-ranked Jannik Sinner 'very confident' in positive outcome after WADA appeals his doping case

Published 16:36 IST, October 4th 2024

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner 'very confident' in positive outcome after WADA appeals his doping case

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is “very confident” that he will avoid a doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive drug tests.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:36 IST, October 4th 2024