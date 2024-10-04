Published 16:36 IST, October 4th 2024
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner 'very confident' in positive outcome after WADA appeals his doping case
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is “very confident” that he will avoid a doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive drug tests.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:36 IST, October 4th 2024