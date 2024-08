Published 00:21 IST, August 29th 2024

Marathon Match: Longest US Open Match Since At Least 1970 Goes A Grueling 5 hours, 35 minutes

Evans won the longest match at the U.S. Open since tiebreakers were introduced in 1970, beating Karen Khachanov 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 on Tuesday.