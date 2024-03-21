×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Maria Sakkari physique compared to MMA fighter as fans in awe of Greek star's fitness

Maria Sakkari fitness: Fans around the world are in awe of the Greek tennis player's physique as she made it to the semi-final of the French Open 2021.

Reported by: Vidit Dhawan
Maria Sakkari fitness
Maria Sakkari fitness | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Maria Sakkari is having the French Open of her life as she has reached the semi-finals of this year's tournament for the first time in her career. The Greek tennis ace will next face world number 33 Barbora Krejčíková with the match set to begin at an estimated time of 7:45 PM IST on Thursday, June 10. While Sakkari is undoubtedly impressing fans for her jaw-dropping tennis, some fans also compared her physique to one of an MMA fighter. Here are the fan reactions to Maria Sakkari's fitness and a preview of the French Open 2021 tournament for the Greek ace.

Maria Sakkari age, ranking and fitness information

Maria Sakkari is well known for her aggressive play that centres around her strong serve and powerful groundstrokes. The 25-year-old served the sixth most aces of any WTA player in 2020. Sakkari, ranked 18, served 144 aces in just 31 matches. The power-hitting is a result of her intense gym workouts. Some of her workout videos can be seen below.

 

Fans take note of Maria Sakkari fitness after impressive performances at French Open 2021

While there may not be many fans who would have taken notice of Maria Sakkari prior to the French Open 2021, her immaculate rise to the semi-finals has caught the eye of many. The world number 18 has not dropped a set so far and has beaten both the finalists of last year's French Open. Sakkari beat world number five Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 16 before beating defending champion and world number nine Iga Świątek in the quarter-finals 6-4, 6-4.

As a result of such impressive performances, more and more fans have engaged with the latest news involving Maria Sakkari. Most fans have taken note of her physique with one fan also comparing it to that of an MMA wrestler. Some of the fan reactions to the Maria Sakkari fitness videos can be seen below.

How to watch French Open 2021 live in India? Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejčíková

The Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejčíková match will be available and telecasted live on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live stream can do so via the Disney+ Hotstar app with a subscription. Meanwhile, the French Open 2021 updates and live scores of the Maria Sakkari vs Barbora Krejčíková match will be available on the social media handles of the website of the tournament as well as on the WTA social media/website.

Published June 10th, 2021 at 19:05 IST

